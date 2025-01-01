Understanding Graphing Exponential Functions
To graph y = 2^x, start by making a table of values: for x = -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, compute y = 1/4, 1/2, 1, 2, 4. Plot these points on the coordinate plane. Observe that as x → -∞, y approaches 0 (the horizontal asymptote), and as x → ∞, y grows rapidly.
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you deposit $100 in a savings account where the money doubles each year following $y = 100 \times 2^x$. How much money will you have after 5 years?
Think About This
Consider how the graph of $y = 2^{x+3}$ differs from $y = 2^x$.
Which transformation results in $y = 2^{-x}$?
