Understanding Transformations of Graphs
A translation shifts every point on a graph by the same amount horizontally and vertically. For example, $(x, y) \rightarrow (x + a, y + b)$ moves the graph a units to the right and b units up.
1
Beginner
What is the resulting point when $(x, y)$ is translated by $(x - 5, y + 3)$?
2
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A designer is rotating a square design 90^\\circ clockwise on a digital canvas. What is the new position of the point located at $(3, 4)$?
3
Intermediate
Think About This
Consider a shape reflected across the line $y = x + 2$. What happens to a point located at $(3, 5)$?
4
Advanced
After a dilation with a scale factor of $2$, what is the size of a triangle with original side lengths of $3$, $4$, and $5$?
