Understanding Graph Theory
Beginner
Beginner Explanation
A graph is a collection of dots (vertices) and lines (edges).
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the order of a graph with vertices $V = \{ u , v , w , r , s \}$?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine a social network where each person is a vertex. How many connections are there if the graph has edges $E = \{ uv , uw , wr , vr , rs , vs \}$? Refer to the schematic of the graph (see assets/images/graph_uvwrs.png).
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
What is the degree of vertex $v$ in the graph with edges $E = \{ uv , uw , wr , vr , rs , vs \}$?
Recap
