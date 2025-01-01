Skip to main content
Master

Graph Theory

Master graph theory with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Graph Theory

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A graph is a collection of dots (vertices) and lines (edges).
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the order of a graph with vertices $V = \{ u , v , w , r , s \}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine a social network where each person is a vertex. How many connections are there if the graph has edges $E = \{ uv , uw , wr , vr , rs , vs \}$? Refer to the schematic of the graph (see assets/images/graph_uvwrs.png).
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If a vertex $u$ has a degree of $2$, what does this imply about its connections?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is the degree of vertex $v$ in the graph with edges $E = \{ uv , uw , wr , vr , rs , vs \}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.