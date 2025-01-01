Degree of a Vertex

Important Notes

• A vertex with no edges has a degree of $0$ .

• Vertices with only one connected edge are called pendant vertices (also known as leaf vertices).

• In an undirected graph, each edge contributes 1 to the degree of each endpoint (for a total of 2), and a loop contributes 2 to the degree of its single vertex.

• In a simple graph without loops or parallel edges, the sum of the degrees of all vertices is twice the number of edges.