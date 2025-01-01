Understanding Degree of a Vertex
A vertex's degree is simply the count of lines (edges) meeting at that point.
1
What is the degree of a vertex with three edges connected to it?
2
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are planning a network of friends where each line represents a friendship. If each person (vertex) has four friends (edges), calculate the degree of a person.
3
Think About This
If a graph has $6$ vertices, each with a degree of $3$, calculate the total number of edges.
4
Recap
