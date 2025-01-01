Skip to main content
Degree of a Vertex

Master degree of a vertex with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Degree of a Vertex

Beginner Explanation

A vertex's degree is simply the count of lines (edges) meeting at that point.
Beginner

What is the degree of a vertex with three edges connected to it?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are planning a network of friends where each line represents a friendship. If each person (vertex) has four friends (edges), calculate the degree of a person.
Intermediate

Think About This

If a graph has $6$ vertices, each with a degree of $3$, calculate the total number of edges.

Advanced

In a complex network graph, if one vertex connects to $7$ others, what is its degree?

