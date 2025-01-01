Understanding Golden Rectangle
A simple Golden Rectangle starts with a square. Add a rectangle to one side that maintains the Golden Ratio $\phi$.
Real-World Problem
A painting has a height of 100 cm. To make it a Golden Rectangle, what should be the width?
Thinking Challenge
Describe how the Golden Rectangle can be observed in nature, such as in the spiral of a shell.
