Golden Rectangle

Master golden rectangle with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Golden Rectangle

Beginner Explanation

A simple Golden Rectangle starts with a square. Add a rectangle to one side that maintains the Golden Ratio $\phi$.
What is the approximate value of the Golden Ratio $\phi$?

A painting has a height of 100 cm. To make it a Golden Rectangle, what should be the width?
Describe how the Golden Rectangle can be observed in nature, such as in the spiral of a shell.

Which equation represents the Golden Ratio $\phi$?

