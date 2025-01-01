Skip to main content
Fibonacci Numbers (Sequence)

Master fibonacci numbers (sequence) with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Fibonacci Numbers (Sequence)

Beginner Explanation

The Fibonacci sequence starts with $0, 1$, and each subsequent number is the sum of the two before it: $0 + 1 = 1$, $1 + 1 = 2$, etc.
1

Beginner

What is the next number in the Fibonacci sequence: $1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are arranging flowers in a spiral pattern. The number of petals follows the Fibonacci sequence. If you start with $3$ petals in one layer followed by $5$ petals in the next, how many petals will be in the two subsequent layers?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a staircase with $10$ steps. Each step can be taken as a single step or as a pair (1 step or 2 steps at a time). How many distinct ways can you climb to the top?

4

Advanced

If $F_{10} = 55$, what is $F_{12}$?

