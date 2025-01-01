Understanding Fibonacci Numbers (Sequence)
The Fibonacci sequence starts with $0, 1$, and each subsequent number is the sum of the two before it: $0 + 1 = 1$, $1 + 1 = 2$, etc.
1
2
Imagine you are arranging flowers in a spiral pattern. The number of petals follows the Fibonacci sequence. If you start with $3$ petals in one layer followed by $5$ petals in the next, how many petals will be in the two subsequent layers?
3
Consider a staircase with $10$ steps. Each step can be taken as a single step or as a pair (1 step or 2 steps at a time). How many distinct ways can you climb to the top?
4
If $F_{10} = 55$, what is $F_{12}$?
