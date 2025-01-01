Understanding Golden Ratio
The Golden Ratio is a special number that appears when a line is divided so that the whole is to the longer part as the longer part is to the shorter part. Its value is approximately $1.618033$.
Given a line segment divided in the Golden Ratio, if the whole length $AB = 1$, what is the length of the longer part $AC$?
Teenager Scenario
A teenager wants to design a poster with dimensions that follow the Golden Ratio. If the width is $24$ inches, what should the height be to follow the Golden Ratio?
If a rectangle is divided into a square and a smaller rectangle, and the smaller rectangle is similar to the original, find the ratio of the sides of the rectangle.
A pentagon is inscribed in a circle. If the side of the pentagon is $s$, find the expression for the diagonal in terms of $s$ if it follows the Golden Ratio.
