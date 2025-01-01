Skip to main content
Master

Factoring Monomials

Master factoring monomials with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Factoring Monomials

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Factoring a monomial means expressing it as a product of its prime number factors and its variable factors. For example, factoring $12x$ gives $2 \times 2 \times 3 \times x$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the prime factorization of $60$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $90$ candies to distribute, factorize the number to find a fair distribution.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the monomial $-45x^2y$. What are its prime factors?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Factorize the monomial $100x^3y^2$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.