The Prime Page

A prime number is a positive integer greater than 1 that has no positive integer divisors other than 1 and itself. For example, $5$ is a prime number, but $6$ is not because $2 \times 3 = 6$ .

The distribution of prime numbers does not follow a simple pattern, but their overall density is described by the Prime Number Theorem.

Remember

To check if a number is prime, try dividing it by prime numbers up to its square root. This works because if n = ab and a > √n, then b < √n, so any non-prime factor must appear by √n.