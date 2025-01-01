The Prime Page

Skip to main content
Beginner Explanation

Prime numbers are numbers greater than $1$ that can only be divided by $1$ and themselves.
Which of the following is a prime number? $6, 11, 15, 21$

You have a lock with a 3-digit code. Each digit is a prime number less than $10$. What is one possible code?
Find the sum of all prime numbers less than $20$.

Which of the following numbers is a prime number? $77, 97, 91, 87$

