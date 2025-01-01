Skip to main content
Exponential to Logarithmic Form

Understanding Exponential to Logarithmic Form

Beginner Explanation

An exponential equation of the form $b^y = x$ asks "To what power must b be raised to obtain x?" The logarithmic form answers this directly: $y = \log_b x$.
Convert $2^3 = 8$ to logarithmic form.

Teenager Scenario

In a growing social media platform, if the number of followers doubles every month following $2^n = F$, where $n$ is the number of months and $F$ is the number of followers, express this in logarithmic form.
Think About This

Consider the equation $5^x = 125$. What is the value of $x$ in logarithmic form?

Convert $10^x = 1000$ to logarithmic form.

