Skip to main content
Master

Domain and Range of Rational Functions

Learn how to determine the domain and range of rational functions.

Understanding Domain and Range of Rational Functions

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

For f(x)=1/x, the domain excludes x=0 because division by zero is undefined. The range excludes y=0 since 1/x never equals zero. Graphically, there is a vertical asymptote at x=0 and a horizontal asymptote at y=0.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the domain of $f(x) = \frac{1}{x-3}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are designing a roller coaster, and the height function is $h(t) = \frac{100}{t-5}$. Find the domain.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Determine the range of $f(x) = \frac{x+2}{x-1}$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is the range of $f(x) = \frac{2x}{x^2 - 4}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.