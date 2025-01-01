Skip to main content
Domain and Range of Exponential and Logarithmic Functions

Master domain and range of exponential and logarithmic functions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Domain and Range of Exponential and Logarithmic Functions

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $y = 2^x$ and its domain and range.
1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the range of the function $f(x) = 2^x$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Bacteria Growth Scenario

Imagine a population of bacteria that doubles every hour. What is the population $P(t)$ as a function of time $t$?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the function $f(x) = \log_2(x)$. Determine the domain of this function.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which transformation applies to the function $g(x) = 2^{-x}$ compared to $f(x) = 2^x$?

