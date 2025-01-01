Understanding Dividing Complex Numbers
To divide complex numbers, multiply numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator so the bottom becomes real. For example, $\frac{a+bi}{c+di} \times \frac{c-di}{c-di} = \frac{(a+bi)(c-di)}{c^2+d^2}$.
Practice Problems
Quick Quiz
Real-World Problem
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are dividing the complex number $4 + 2i$ by $1 - 3i$ to solve a puzzle. How would you do it?
Thinking Challenge
Think About This
Divide $5 + 6i$ by $2 - i$ and simplify to standard form.
Challenge Quiz
Solve $\frac{3 + 2i}{4 - i}$ in the form $a + bi$.
Recap
