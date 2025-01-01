Skip to main content
Master

Dividing Complex Numbers

Master dividing complex numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Dividing Complex Numbers

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

To divide complex numbers, multiply numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator so the bottom becomes real. For example, $\frac{a+bi}{c+di} \times \frac{c-di}{c-di} = \frac{(a+bi)(c-di)}{c^2+d^2}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the conjugate of $3 + 4i$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are dividing the complex number $4 + 2i$ by $1 - 3i$ to solve a puzzle. How would you do it?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Divide $5 + 6i$ by $2 - i$ and simplify to standard form.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Solve $\frac{3 + 2i}{4 - i}$ in the form $a + bi$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.