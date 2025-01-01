Skip to main content
Master

Multiplying Complex Numbers

Master multiplying complex numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Multiplying Complex Numbers

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Multiply each term of the first complex number by each term of the second using FOIL: $a·c$ (First), $a·di$ (Outer), $bi·c$ (Inner), and $bi·di$ (Last). Then combine like terms and replace $i^2$ with -1 to simplify.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the product of $(1 + i)$ and $(1 - i)$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have a complex number $3 + 2i$ representing a vector in a game. Multiply it by $2 + i$ to find the resulting vector.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

What happens if you multiply a complex number by its conjugate? Consider $a + bi$ and its conjugate $a - bi$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Calculate the product of $(3 - 4i)$ and $(2 + 5i)$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.