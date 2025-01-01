Understanding Multiplying Complex Numbers
Multiply each term of the first complex number by each term of the second using FOIL: $a·c$ (First), $a·di$ (Outer), $bi·c$ (Inner), and $bi·di$ (Last). Then combine like terms and replace $i^2$ with -1 to simplify.
What is the product of $(1 + i)$ and $(1 - i)$?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you have a complex number $3 + 2i$ representing a vector in a game. Multiply it by $2 + i$ to find the resulting vector.
Think About This
What happens if you multiply a complex number by its conjugate? Consider $a + bi$ and its conjugate $a - bi$.
Calculate the product of $(3 - 4i)$ and $(2 + 5i)$.
