Understanding Ratios
A ratio compares two quantities by division. For example, if there are 4 apples and 2 oranges, the ratio of apples to oranges is $4 : 2$, which simplifies to $2 : 1$ by dividing both numbers by 2.
What is the simplified ratio of $8 : 4$?
Teenager Scenario
If you have 10 apples and 15 oranges, what is the ratio of apples to oranges in simplest form?
Think About This
If a car travels 60 miles in 2 hours, what is the ratio of miles to hours?
If $a : b = 3 : 4$ and $b : c = 5 : 6$, what is $a : c$?
