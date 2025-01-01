Skip to main content
Master

Ratios

Covers the definition of ratios, methods for simplifying and comparing ratios, and applications such as scaling and unit-rate calculations.

Understanding Ratios

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A ratio compares two quantities by division. For example, if there are 4 apples and 2 oranges, the ratio of apples to oranges is $4 : 2$, which simplifies to $2 : 1$ by dividing both numbers by 2.
1

Beginner

What is the simplified ratio of $8 : 4$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you have 10 apples and 15 oranges, what is the ratio of apples to oranges in simplest form?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

If a car travels 60 miles in 2 hours, what is the ratio of miles to hours?

4

Advanced

If $a : b = 3 : 4$ and $b : c = 5 : 6$, what is $a : c$?

