Cubic Functions

•

The leading coefficient $a$ determines the end behavior of the graph: as x→+∞, f(x)→+∞ if a>0 and f(x)→−∞ if a<0; as x→−∞, f(x)→−∞ if a>0 and f(x)→+∞ if a<0. Larger |a| makes the graph steeper, smaller |a| makes it flatter.