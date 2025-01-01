Understanding Cubic Functions
A cubic function is a type of function where the highest degree of the variable $x$ is 3. It takes the form $f(x) = ax^3 + bx^2 + cx + d$.
Scenario
You are given a cubic function in the form $f(x) = 2x^3 - 3x^2 + 4x - 5$. What is the y-intercept?
Consider the cubic function $f(x) = -x^3 + 4x^2 - 5x + 6$. How would you describe the shape of the graph?
