Understanding Cramer's Rule
In simple terms, Cramer's Rule is a way to solve a system of linear equations using determinants.
1
Consider the system of equations $y = 2x + 1$ and $y = -x + 3$. Which of the following is the solution to the system?
2
Teenager Scenario
A teenager is trying to balance their time between schoolwork and chores. They use the equations $2x + y = 10$ and $x + 3y = 9$ to represent the time they spend on each. What is the solution to this system?
3
Think About This
Given the system of equations $2x - 3y = 5$ and $4x + y = 9$, solve for $x$ and $y$.
4
Given the system of equations $3x + 2y = 7$ and $6x - y = 8$, what is the value of $y$?
