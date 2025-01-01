Understanding Determinant of a Matrix
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
The determinant of a 2x2 matrix $\begin{pmatrix} a & b \\ c & d \end{pmatrix}$ is found using $ad - bc$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Calculate the determinant of $\begin{pmatrix} 3 & 2 \\ 1 & 4 \end{pmatrix}$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You are planning a school project that involves solving the following system of equations: 2x + y = 3; 3x + 4y = 5. Determine if the system has a unique solution by calculating the determinant of the coefficient matrix.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Explain why a zero determinant indicates no unique solution for a system of linear equations.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Given a matrix $\begin{pmatrix} x & 3 \\ 2 & 5 \end{pmatrix}$, for what value of $x$ is the determinant zero?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.