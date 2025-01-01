Skip to main content
Determinant of a Matrix

Beginner Explanation

The determinant of a 2x2 matrix $\begin{pmatrix} a & b \\ c & d \end{pmatrix}$ is found using $ad - bc$.
Quick Quiz

Beginner

Calculate the determinant of $\begin{pmatrix} 3 & 2 \\ 1 & 4 \end{pmatrix}$.

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are planning a school project that involves solving the following system of equations: 2x + y = 3; 3x + 4y = 5. Determine if the system has a unique solution by calculating the determinant of the coefficient matrix.
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Explain why a zero determinant indicates no unique solution for a system of linear equations.

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Given a matrix $\begin{pmatrix} x & 3 \\ 2 & 5 \end{pmatrix}$, for what value of $x$ is the determinant zero?

