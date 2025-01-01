Writing Systems of Linear Equations from Word Problems

A café sells coffee for $3 and tea for $2. They sold a total of 17 items and earned $44. Let c be the number of coffees and t be the number of teas. How many of each did they sell?

A $c = 10, t = 7$ B $c = 7, t = 10$ C $c = 8, t = 9$ D $c = 9, t = 8$