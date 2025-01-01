Understanding Writing Systems of Linear Equations from Word Problems
Step 1: Read the problem and identify two unknowns. Step 2: Assign variables to each unknown. Step 3: Translate each verbal statement into a linear equation in two variables. Step 4: Solve the resulting system by substitution or elimination.
1
A café sells coffee for $3 and tea for $2. They sold a total of 17 items and earned $44. Let c be the number of coffees and t be the number of teas. How many of each did they sell?
Fruit Count
In a bag, there are apples and bananas. There are 2 more apples than bananas, and there are 14 fruits in total. How many apples and bananas are in the bag?
Tom and Jerry have marbles. Together they have 10 marbles, and Tom has 2 more marbles than Jerry. Find how many marbles each has.
Solve the system: $3x + 2y = 5$ and $4x – y = 6$
