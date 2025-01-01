Skip to main content
Coordinate Proofs

Understanding Coordinate Proofs


Coordinate proofs involve the use of coordinates and formulas to establish geometric theorems. They are particularly useful in proving theorems related to triangles and lines.

If the coordinates of a point are $(a, b)$, what will be the coordinates of its midpoint with the origin?


If the coordinates of the vertices of a triangle are $(0, 0)$, $(a, 0)$ and $(b, c)$, what are the coordinates of the midpoints of its sides?


If the coordinates of the vertices of a triangle are $(0, 0)$, $(a, 0)$ and $(b, c)$, is the segment connecting the midpoints of the sides parallel to the $x$-axis?

