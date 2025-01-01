Skip to main content
Triangle Midsegment Theorem

Master triangle midsegment theorem with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Triangle Midsegment Theorem

Beginner Explanation

In triangle ABC, let D and E be the midpoints of sides AB and AC respectively. The segment DE joining these midpoints is called a midsegment. The midsegment theorem states that DE is parallel to BC and its length is half of BC, so DE = 1/2 BC.
Practice Problems

In triangle $\triangle ABC$, if $DE$ is a midsegment, what is the length of $DE$ if $BC = 10$?

Teenager Scenario

Alex wants to create a triangle garden and uses the midsegment theorem to ensure symmetry. If side $\overline{BC}$, the longest side of the triangle, measures $16$ feet, what should be the length of the midsegment $DE$?
Think About This

Given $\triangle ABC$ with midpoints $D$ and $E$, determine the relationship between $\overline{DE}$ and $\overline{BC}$.

For $\triangle ABC$ with $DE$ as a midsegment, if $AD = 4$ and $DB = 4$, what is $AB$?

