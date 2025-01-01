Understanding Triangle Midsegment Theorem
In triangle ABC, let D and E be the midpoints of sides AB and AC respectively. The segment DE joining these midpoints is called a midsegment. The midsegment theorem states that DE is parallel to BC and its length is half of BC, so DE = 1/2 BC.
Teenager Scenario
Alex wants to create a triangle garden and uses the midsegment theorem to ensure symmetry. If side $\overline{BC}$, the longest side of the triangle, measures $16$ feet, what should be the length of the midsegment $DE$?
Think About This
Given $\triangle ABC$ with midpoints $D$ and $E$, determine the relationship between $\overline{DE}$ and $\overline{BC}$.
