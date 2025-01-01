Skip to main content
Constant Function

Understanding Constant Function

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

A constant function is a type of linear function where the slope is zero. This means that no matter what x-value you choose, the f(x) or y-value will always be the same. Hence, the graph of a constant function is a straight horizontal line.
1

Beginner

Which of the following is a constant function?

2

Intermediate

Temperature Scenario

Imagine you are observing the temperature inside your classroom over a period of time. You note that the temperature remains constant at 22 degrees Celsius. This is an example of a constant function in real life.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

If a function $f(x)$ is such that for any two points $x_1$ and $x_2$ in the domain, $f(x_1) = f(x_2)$. What type of function is this?

4

Advanced

What will be the graph of a constant function $f(x) = k$?

