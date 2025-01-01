Skip to main content
Master

Complementary Angles

Master complementary angles with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Complementary Angles

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Complementary angles are two angles whose measures add up to $90°$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If $\angle A$ is $35°$, what is the measure of its complementary angle?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Construction Scenario

John is building a miniature model house. He has cut two pieces of wood at angles that will form a corner of the roof. If one piece of wood is cut at an angle of $65°$, at what angle should he cut the other piece of wood so that they form a right angle?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Advanced Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Advanced

Think About This

If $\angle A$ is $2x°$ and $\angle B$ is $(60 - x)°$ and they are complementary, find the value of $x$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.