Understanding Complementary Angles
If $\angle A$ is $35°$, what is the measure of its complementary angle?
John is building a miniature model house. He has cut two pieces of wood at angles that will form a corner of the roof. If one piece of wood is cut at an angle of $65°$, at what angle should he cut the other piece of wood so that they form a right angle?
If $\angle A$ is $2x°$ and $\angle B$ is $(60 - x)°$ and they are complementary, find the value of $x$.
