Adjacent Angles

Master adjacent angles with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Adjacent Angles

Adjacent angles are two angles that have a common vertex and a common side but do not overlap. For example, in ∠BAC and ∠CAD, ray AC is the shared side.
1

Which pair of angles are adjacent? Angles $\angle A$, $\angle B$, and $\angle C$ are formed by rays OA, OB, and OC at common vertex O.

2

Intermediate

Bike Ride Scenario

You're riding your bike and making turns on a path. You make a turn to the left at an angle of $90^\circ$ and then another turn to the right at an angle of $45^\circ$. Are these turns adjacent angles?
3

If two angles are each $90^\circ$ and they share a common vertex and side, are they adjacent angles?

4

Are $\angle A$ and $\angle B$ adjacent angles if they share common vertex O and rays OA, OB, and OC, where $\angle A = 60^\circ$ is formed by rays OA and OB, and $\angle B = 120^\circ$ is formed by rays OB and OC?

