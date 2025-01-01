Skip to main content
Combined Variation

Understanding Combined Variation

Beginner Explanation

Combined variation is when a variable depends and varies directly with some variables and inversely with others.
Quick Quiz

If z varies directly as x and inversely as y, and z = 6 when x = 3 and y = 2, what is the value of z when x = 4 and y = 3?

Real-World Problem

Physics Scenario

In physics, the intensity of sound I varies directly as the square of the amplitude A and inversely as the square of the distance D. If I = 10 when A = 5 and D = 3, what is the intensity of sound when A = 4 and D = 2?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

If x varies directly as y and inversely as the cube of z, and x = 10 when y = 5 and z = 3, for what value of z will x = 3 and y = 4?

Challenge Quiz

If x varies directly as the square of y and inversely as the cube root of z, and x = 10 when y = 2 and z = 8, what is the value of x when y = 3 and z = 27?

