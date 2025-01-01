Understanding Combined Variation
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Combined variation is when a variable depends and varies directly with some variables and inversely with others.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
If z varies directly as x and inversely as y, and z = 6 when x = 3 and y = 2, what is the value of z when x = 4 and y = 3?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Physics Scenario
In physics, the intensity of sound I varies directly as the square of the amplitude A and inversely as the square of the distance D. If I = 10 when A = 5 and D = 3, what is the intensity of sound when A = 4 and D = 2?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If x varies directly as y and inversely as the cube of z, and x = 10 when y = 5 and z = 3, for what value of z will x = 3 and y = 4?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
If x varies directly as the square of y and inversely as the cube root of z, and x = 10 when y = 2 and z = 8, what is the value of x when y = 3 and z = 27?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.