Center of Rotation

Understanding Center of Rotation

Beginner Explanation

A center of rotation is a point around which an object rotates, or spins. The distance from the center to any point on the object remains constant throughout the rotation.
Practice Problems

Real-World Problem

Dance Class Scenario

You're a choreographer teaching a dancer to spin. You tell the dancer that her body is like a geometric figure, and her foot that stays on the ground is the center of rotation. How can you explain why her distance from her foot (center of rotation) should remain constant during the spin?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Imagine a figure skater spinning on ice. If the skater extends their arms during the spin, what happens to their rate of rotation? Answer this question considering the laws of conservation of angular momentum.

Challenge Quiz

In advanced mechanics, can the center of rotation shift and is not necessarily a fixed point?

Recap

