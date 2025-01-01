Transformation of Graphs Using Matrices - Rotations

Important Notes

• Rotations can be clockwise or counterclockwise

• The center of rotation is often the origin $(0, 0)$ , but other centers are possible

• The amount of rotation is measured in degrees, called the angle of rotation

• Rotation matrices are used to perform rotations algebraically

• The standard rotation matrix for a $90^\circ$ counterclockwise rotation is $\begin{pmatrix} 0 & -1 \\ 1 & 0 \end{pmatrix}$