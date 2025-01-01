Understanding Transformation of Graphs Using Matrices - Rotations
A rotation of a point in the plane can be performed using a rotation matrix. For example, a counterclockwise rotation of 90° uses $\begin{pmatrix} 0 & -1 \\ 1 & 0 \end{pmatrix}$. Multiplying this by (x, y) gives the rotated point (-y, x). For instance, rotating (1, 0) yields (0, 1).
A skateboarder rides up a ramp, rotating their board $180^\circ$ in the air. How can we represent this rotation using a matrix?
If a point $(x, y)$ is rotated counterclockwise by $90^\circ$, what is the new position?
