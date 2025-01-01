Understanding Basic Trigonometric Identities
These identities are fundamental to trigonometry. They let you replace one trigonometric expression with another that may be easier to work with.
What is the value of $\sin^2(x) + \cos^2(x)$?
A pendulum's displacement from equilibrium is modeled by $\theta(t) = \sin(t)$ while its velocity is modeled by $\phi(t) = \cos(t)$. Evaluate $\theta^2(t) + \phi^2(t)$ for any time $t$.
Prove that $1 + \tan^2(x) = \sec^2(x)$.
