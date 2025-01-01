Skip to main content
Master

Basic Trigonometric Identities

Master basic trigonometric identities with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for high-school students preparing for upper-level work.

Understanding Basic Trigonometric Identities

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

These identities are fundamental to trigonometry. They let you replace one trigonometric expression with another that may be easier to work with.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the value of $\sin^2(x) + \cos^2(x)$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Physics Scenario

A pendulum's displacement from equilibrium is modeled by $\theta(t) = \sin(t)$ while its velocity is modeled by $\phi(t) = \cos(t)$. Evaluate $\theta^2(t) + \phi^2(t)$ for any time $t$.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Advanced Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Advanced

Think About This

Prove that $1 + \tan^2(x) = \sec^2(x)$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.