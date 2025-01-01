Skip to main content
Master

AAS (Angle-Angle-Side) Postulate

Master AAS (Angle-Angle-Side) postulate with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students aged 10-16.

Understanding AAS (Angle-Angle-Side) Postulate

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The AAS postulate is a rule in geometry that helps us determine if two triangles are congruent (the same size and shape). It states that if two angles and a non-included side of one triangle are congruent to two angles and a non-included side of another triangle, then the two triangles are congruent.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If $\angle A = \angle D$, $\angle B = \angle E$, and $BC = EF$, what can we conclude?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Architect Scenario

An architect is designing a building with two similar triangular windows. If two angles and the corresponding non-included side of one window are congruent to two angles and the corresponding non-included side of another window, what can the architect conclude?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

You have two triangles. Each has angles of 30° and 60°, and a corresponding non-included side of 5 units. Are the triangles congruent?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If $\angle A = \angle D = 60^\circ$, $\angle B = \angle E = 30^\circ$, and $BC = EF = 5 \, \text{units}$, what can we conclude?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.