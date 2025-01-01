Understanding Angle Bisector
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
An angle bisector is simply a line or ray that splits an angle into two equal parts.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
If $\overrightarrow{BD}$ is an angle bisector of $\angle ABC$, and $m \angle CBD = 65\degree$, find $m \angle ABC$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Architectural Scenario
As an architect, you are designing a new building. You want to create a unique window design where a ray bisects an angle, creating two congruent angles. If one of the congruent angles measures 40\degree, how would you calculate the total angle?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Consider a scenario where a ray bisects an angle, creating two congruent angles. If you know the measure of the total angle is 120\degree, how would you find the measure of each individual angle?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.