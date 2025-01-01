Skip to main content
Master

Angle Bisector

Master angle bisector with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Angle Bisector

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

An angle bisector is simply a line or ray that splits an angle into two equal parts.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If $\overrightarrow{BD}$ is an angle bisector of $\angle ABC$, and $m \angle CBD = 65\degree$, find $m \angle ABC$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Architectural Scenario

As an architect, you are designing a new building. You want to create a unique window design where a ray bisects an angle, creating two congruent angles. If one of the congruent angles measures 40\degree, how would you calculate the total angle?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a scenario where a ray bisects an angle, creating two congruent angles. If you know the measure of the total angle is 120\degree, how would you find the measure of each individual angle?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.