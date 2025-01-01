Understanding Angle Addition Postulate
If point D is in the interior of ∠ABC, then m∠ABD + m∠DBC = m∠ABC.
If $\angle ACB$ is 60° and $\angle BCD$ is 30°, what is the measure of $\angle ACD$?
Ice Cream Cone Scenario
An ice cream cone forms a 60° angle at the tip. A scoop of ice cream divides this into two angles of 30° and 30°. Is this possible? Explain your reasoning.
Think About This
If $\angle ACB$ is 50° and $\angle BCD$ is 70°, what is the measure of $\angle ACD$?
If $\angle ACB$ is x and $\angle BCD$ is y, which of the following represents $\angle ACD$?
