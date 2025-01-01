Skip to main content
Angle Addition Postulate

Master angle addition postulate with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Angle Addition Postulate

Beginner Explanation

If point D is in the interior of ∠ABC, then m∠ABD + m∠DBC = m∠ABC.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

If $\angle ACB$ is 60° and $\angle BCD$ is 30°, what is the measure of $\angle ACD$?

Real-World Problem

Ice Cream Cone Scenario

An ice cream cone forms a 60° angle at the tip. A scoop of ice cream divides this into two angles of 30° and 30°. Is this possible? Explain your reasoning.
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

If $\angle ACB$ is 50° and $\angle BCD$ is 70°, what is the measure of $\angle ACD$?

Challenge Quiz

If $\angle ACB$ is x and $\angle BCD$ is y, which of the following represents $\angle ACD$?

