Trigonometric Values for Common Angles

Why It Works

Trigonometric values can be derived from special triangles and the unit circle. On a unit circle of radius 1, a point at angle θ has coordinates (cos θ, sin θ), giving $\sin(θ)=\frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}$ and $\cos(θ)=\frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}}$ . For example, in a 30°–60°–90° triangle with sides 1, √3, and 2, you obtain $\sin(30^\circ)=\frac{1}{2}$ , $\cos(30^\circ)=\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}$ , illustrating how the ratios remain constant for a given angle.