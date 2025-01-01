Skip to main content
Trigonometric Values for Common Angles

Understanding Trigonometric Values for Common Angles

Beginner Explanation

Use special right triangles: in a 30°–60°–90° triangle with sides 1, √3, and 2, you get $\sin(30^\circ)=\frac{1}{2}$, $\cos(30^\circ)=\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}$, $\tan(30^\circ)=\frac{1}{\sqrt{3}}$. In a 45°–45°–90° triangle with legs of length 1 and hypotenuse √2, you get $\sin(45^\circ)=\cos(45^\circ)=\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}$ and $\tan(45^\circ)=1$.
1

Beginner

What is $\sin(30^\circ)$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Calculate the height of a tree if the angle of elevation is 45^\circ and the distance to the tree is 10 meters.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Find the value of $\cos(60^\circ)$ using a trigonometric identity.

4

Advanced

What is $\tan(45^\circ)$?

