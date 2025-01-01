Understanding Trigonometric Values for Common Angles
Use special right triangles: in a 30°–60°–90° triangle with sides 1, √3, and 2, you get $\sin(30^\circ)=\frac{1}{2}$, $\cos(30^\circ)=\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}$, $\tan(30^\circ)=\frac{1}{\sqrt{3}}$. In a 45°–45°–90° triangle with legs of length 1 and hypotenuse √2, you get $\sin(45^\circ)=\cos(45^\circ)=\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}$ and $\tan(45^\circ)=1$.
What is $\sin(30^\circ)$?
Calculate the height of a tree if the angle of elevation is 45^\circ and the distance to the tree is 10 meters.
Find the value of $\cos(60^\circ)$ using a trigonometric identity.
What is $\tan(45^\circ)$?
