Adding Fractions with Unlike Denominators

Master adding fractions with unlike denominators with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for middle school students!

Understanding Adding Fractions with Unlike Denominators

Video explanation


Beginner Explanation

When the denominators are different, find the least common multiple (LCM) of the denominators to create equivalent fractions with a shared denominator.
What is $\frac{1}{4} + \frac{2}{3}$?

Real-World Problem

Baking Scenario

A recipe calls for $\frac{1}{3}$ cups of sugar and $\frac{1}{2}$ cups of flour. How many cups of dry ingredients are needed in total?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

What is $\frac{3}{5} + \frac{1}{2}$?

Challenge Quiz

What is $\frac{7}{8} + \frac{5}{6}$?

