Understanding Adding Fractions with Unlike Denominators
When the denominators are different, find the least common multiple (LCM) of the denominators to create equivalent fractions with a shared denominator.
What is $\frac{1}{4} + \frac{2}{3}$?
Baking Scenario
A recipe calls for $\frac{1}{3}$ cups of sugar and $\frac{1}{2}$ cups of flour. How many cups of dry ingredients are needed in total?
Think About This
What is $\frac{3}{5} + \frac{1}{2}$?
What is $\frac{7}{8} + \frac{5}{6}$?
