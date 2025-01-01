Skip to main content
Master

y-Intercepts a2 level

Master y-intercepts a2 level with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding y-Intercepts a2 level

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

For a linear equation $y = mx + b$, the y-intercept is the point (0, b). Setting $x = 0$ gives $y = b$. For example, for $y = 3x + 4$, the y-intercept is (0, 4).
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the y-intercept of $y = 3x + 4$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A skateboard ramp’s height can be modeled by $y = -0.5x^2 + 2x + 3$. What is the y-intercept?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Find the y-intercept of $y = x^3 - 4x + 5$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Find the y-intercept of $y = 2x^3 - 6x^2 + 4x - 8$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.