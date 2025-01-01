Skip to main content
Master

Graphing Quadratic Equations

Master graphing quadratic equations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Graphing Quadratic Equations

Beginner Explanation

A quadratic function can be written as $y = ax^2 + bx + c$. Its graph is a U-shaped curve called a parabola. For example, $y = x^2$ opens upward with vertex at the origin. The constant term $c$ shifts the graph up or down. (See the diagram of $y = x^2$.)
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the y-intercept of the equation $y = 2x^2 - 3x + 5$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are designing a skateboard ramp shaped like a parabola. The equation is $y = -0.5x^2 + 2x + 3$. Find the maximum height.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the quadratic equation $y = x^2 - 4x + 4$. How would the graph change if the equation becomes $y = x^2 - 4x + 8$?

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

For the equation $y = 3x^2 - 12x + 9$, what is the vertex?

Recap

