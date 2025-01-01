Graphing Quadratic Equations

Why It Works

A quadratic function $y = ax^2 + bx + c$ produces a parabola, a symmetric U-shaped curve. By completing the square, we find the vertex at $x = -\tfrac{b}{2a}$ and its y-coordinate $k = f(-\tfrac{b}{2a})$ . The coefficient $a$ controls the direction (upward if $a>0$ , downward if $a<0$ ) and the width of the parabola. The axis of symmetry is the vertical line through the vertex, and the quadratic formula gives the roots where the parabola crosses the x-axis. Understanding these transformations explains why graphing follows from the algebraic form.