Understanding Graphing Quadratic Equations
Beginner
Beginner Explanation
A quadratic function can be written as $y = ax^2 + bx + c$. Its graph is a U-shaped curve called a parabola. For example, $y = x^2$ opens upward with vertex at the origin. The constant term $c$ shifts the graph up or down. (See the diagram of $y = x^2$.)
Practice Problems
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the y-intercept of the equation $y = 2x^2 - 3x + 5$?
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You are designing a skateboard ramp shaped like a parabola. The equation is $y = -0.5x^2 + 2x + 3$. Find the maximum height.
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Consider the quadratic equation $y = x^2 - 4x + 4$. How would the graph change if the equation becomes $y = x^2 - 4x + 8$?
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
For the equation $y = 3x^2 - 12x + 9$, what is the vertex?
