Understanding Word Problems: Ratios
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
A simple ratio like $2:1$ tells us how much of one thing we have compared to another.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the simplest form of the ratio $12:30$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
In a classroom of 32 students, 20 are girls. What is the ratio of boys to girls?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If the ratio of cats to dogs in a shelter is $3:4$ and there are 28 dogs, how many cats are there?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
A mix contains ingredients A and B in the ratio $5:3$. If there are 45 units of ingredient A, how many units of ingredient B are there?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.