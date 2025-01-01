Skip to main content
Master

Word Problems: Ratios

Master word problems: ratios with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Word Problems: Ratios

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A simple ratio like $2:1$ tells us how much of one thing we have compared to another.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the simplest form of the ratio $12:30$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

In a classroom of 32 students, 20 are girls. What is the ratio of boys to girls?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If the ratio of cats to dogs in a shelter is $3:4$ and there are 28 dogs, how many cats are there?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

A mix contains ingredients A and B in the ratio $5:3$. If there are 45 units of ingredient A, how many units of ingredient B are there?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.