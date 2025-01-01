Skip to main content
Equivalent Ratios

Master equivalent ratios with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Equivalent Ratios

An equivalent ratio shows the same relationship between numbers even when scaled. For example, the ratio 2:5 can also be written as 4:10 because multiplying both terms by 2 yields 4:10, and as fractions, $\frac{2}{5} = \frac{4}{10}$.
Are the ratios $\frac{6}{9}$ and $\frac{2}{3}$ equivalent?

You have $15$ apples and $5$ oranges. How can you express their ratio?
Determine if $\frac{24}{36}$ and $\frac{2}{3}$ are equivalent.

Which of the following pairs are equivalent ratios? Pair 1: $\frac{10}{15}$ and $\frac{2}{3}$. Pair 2: $\frac{14}{28}$ and $\frac{1}{2}$

