Understanding Word Problems: Quadratic Equations
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
A quadratic word problem translates a real scenario into an equation with an $x^2$ term. For example: "A rectangle has sides x meters and (x + 2) meters, with area 15 m²," gives $x(x + 2) = 15$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Solve for $x$ in $x^2 - 4x - 12 = 0$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You have a right-angled triangular garden with sides that are three consecutive even numbers (in centimeters). Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the lengths.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Consider a scenario where the area of a rectangle in square meters is represented by $x^2 + 5x + 6$. What are the possible dimensions of the rectangle in meters?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Solve the quadratic equation $2x^2 - 4x - 6 = 0$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.