Word Problems: Quadratic Equations

Master word problems: quadratic equations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Word Problems: Quadratic Equations

A quadratic word problem translates a real scenario into an equation with an $x^2$ term. For example: "A rectangle has sides x meters and (x + 2) meters, with area 15 m²," gives $x(x + 2) = 15$.
Practice Problems

1

Solve for $x$ in $x^2 - 4x - 12 = 0$.

2

Teenager Scenario

You have a right-angled triangular garden with sides that are three consecutive even numbers (in centimeters). Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the lengths.
3

Think About This

Consider a scenario where the area of a rectangle in square meters is represented by $x^2 + 5x + 6$. What are the possible dimensions of the rectangle in meters?

4

Solve the quadratic equation $2x^2 - 4x - 6 = 0$.

Recap

