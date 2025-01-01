Skip to main content
Master

Word Problems Involving Decimals

Master word problems involving decimals with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Word Problems Involving Decimals

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Start by identifying the decimal values and the required operation. For addition or subtraction, align decimal points; for multiplication or division, shift decimals appropriately. For example, to add 2.31 and 2.60, align the decimals and add to get $4.91$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If Joey is $2.31$ meters tall and Eli is $2.60$ meters tall, what is their combined height?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

James needs to fill boxes with $0.3$ kilograms of coconut barfi each. If he has $8$ kilograms, how many boxes can he completely fill (no partial boxes)?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If the combined height of three friends is $7.00$ meters, and two of them are $2.31$ and $2.60$ meters tall, how tall is the third friend?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

How many $0.25$ kg bags of flour can be filled from $10$ kg?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.