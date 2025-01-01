Understanding Word Problems Involving Decimals
Start by identifying the decimal values and the required operation. For addition or subtraction, align decimal points; for multiplication or division, shift decimals appropriately. For example, to add 2.31 and 2.60, align the decimals and add to get $4.91$.
If Joey is $2.31$ meters tall and Eli is $2.60$ meters tall, what is their combined height?
Teenager Scenario
James needs to fill boxes with $0.3$ kilograms of coconut barfi each. If he has $8$ kilograms, how many boxes can he completely fill (no partial boxes)?
Think About This
If the combined height of three friends is $7.00$ meters, and two of them are $2.31$ and $2.60$ meters tall, how tall is the third friend?
How many $0.25$ kg bags of flour can be filled from $10$ kg?
