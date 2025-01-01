Skip to main content
Volume of a Sphere

Understanding Volume of a Sphere

Beginner Explanation

To find a sphere’s volume, cube the radius, multiply by π, then multiply by 4/3. In formula form: $V = \frac{4}{3} \pi r^3$.
Practice Problems

1

What is the volume of a sphere with a radius of $5$ cm?

2

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have a basketball with a diameter of $24$ cm. Find the volume.
3

Think About This

If the volume of a sphere is $288\pi$ cubic units, find the radius.

4

The volume of a sphere is $500\pi$ cubic meters. What is the radius?

Recap

