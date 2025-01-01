Skip to main content
Beginner Explanation

A regular pyramid has a polygonal base and congruent triangular lateral faces. Each triangle has base equal to one side of the base and slant height l, so its area is $(1/2) s l$. Summing over all sides gives $L.S.A. = \frac{1}{2} p l$.
1

Beginner

What is the lateral surface area of a regular pyramid with a triangular base with each edge measuring 8 inches and a slant height of 5 inches? Use $L.S.A. = \frac{1}{2} p l$.

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A teenager wants to build a model pyramid with a square base of side 10 cm and slant height 7 cm. Find the lateral surface area using $L.S.A. = \frac{1}{2} p l$.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Imagine a pyramid with a hexagonal base. How would you calculate the lateral surface area if each side of the base is 6 cm and the slant height is 10 cm?

4

Advanced

A regular pyramid with a pentagonal base has a side length of 4 cm and a slant height of 9 cm. What is its lateral surface area?

