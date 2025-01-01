Understanding Pyramids
A regular pyramid has a polygonal base and congruent triangular lateral faces. Each triangle has base equal to one side of the base and slant height l, so its area is $(1/2) s l$. Summing over all sides gives $L.S.A. = \frac{1}{2} p l$.
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the lateral surface area of a regular pyramid with a triangular base with each edge measuring 8 inches and a slant height of 5 inches? Use $L.S.A. = \frac{1}{2} p l$.
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A teenager wants to build a model pyramid with a square base of side 10 cm and slant height 7 cm. Find the lateral surface area using $L.S.A. = \frac{1}{2} p l$.
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Imagine a pyramid with a hexagonal base. How would you calculate the lateral surface area if each side of the base is 6 cm and the slant height is 10 cm?
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
A regular pyramid with a pentagonal base has a side length of 4 cm and a slant height of 9 cm. What is its lateral surface area?
