Understanding Volume of a Prism
A prism is a solid three-dimensional shape with two parallel, identical bases and flat faces connecting them. To find its volume, first calculate the area of the base (B). Then multiply by the height (h) of the prism. The formula is $V = B \times h$. For example, if a rectangular base has length 5 cm and width 3 cm, then $B = 5 \times 3 = 15\ cm^2$; if the height is 4 cm, then $V = 15 \times 4 = 60\ cm^3$.
Real-World Problem
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you have a box with a base area of $30\ cm^2$ and height $15\ cm$. How much space does it occupy?
Thinking Challenge
Challenge Quiz
