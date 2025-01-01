Skip to main content
Volume of a Prism

Master volume of a prism with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Volume of a Prism

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

A prism is a solid three-dimensional shape with two parallel, identical bases and flat faces connecting them. To find its volume, first calculate the area of the base (B). Then multiply by the height (h) of the prism. The formula is $V = B \times h$. For example, if a rectangular base has length 5 cm and width 3 cm, then $B = 5 \times 3 = 15\ cm^2$; if the height is 4 cm, then $V = 15 \times 4 = 60\ cm^3$.
1

Beginner

What is the volume of a prism with a base area of $20\ cm^2$ and a height of $10\ cm$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have a box with a base area of $30\ cm^2$ and height $15\ cm$. How much space does it occupy?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

If the base area of a prism is doubled, how does that affect the volume?

4

Advanced

A prism has a triangular base with area $35\ cm^2$ and a height of $12\ cm$. What is the volume?

