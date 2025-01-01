Understanding Adding and Subtracting Vectors
Add or subtract the corresponding components of the vectors.
Find $u + v$ if $u = \langle 3, 4 \rangle$ and $v = \langle 5, -1 \rangle$.
Airplane Navigation
An airplane is flying due east with a speed of 300 km/h. There is a wind blowing due north at 50 km/h. If the plane wants to maintain its eastward direction, how should the pilot adjust the plane's course?
If $u = \langle 3, 4 \rangle$ and $v = \langle 5, -1 \rangle$, what is the vector $u - v$?
Given vectors $u = \langle 3, 4 \rangle$, $v = \langle 5, -1 \rangle$, and $w = \langle -1, 2 \rangle$, find $u + v - w$.
