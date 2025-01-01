Skip to main content
Master

Adding and Subtracting Vectors

Master adding and subtracting vectors with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Adding and Subtracting Vectors

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Add or subtract the corresponding components of the vectors.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

Find $u + v$ if $u = \langle 3, 4 \rangle$ and $v = \langle 5, -1 \rangle$.

2

Intermediate

Airplane Navigation

An airplane is flying due east with a speed of 300 km/h. There is a wind blowing due north at 50 km/h. If the plane wants to maintain its eastward direction, how should the pilot adjust the plane's course?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

If $u = \langle 3, 4 \rangle$ and $v = \langle 5, -1 \rangle$, what is the vector $u - v$?

4

Advanced

Given vectors $u = \langle 3, 4 \rangle$, $v = \langle 5, -1 \rangle$, and $w = \langle -1, 2 \rangle$, find $u + v - w$.

Recap

