Understanding Unit Analysis
Convert units using basic fractions like $\frac{12\text{ in}}{1\text{ ft}}$
If a desk is $4\frac{1}{2}$ feet long, what is its length in inches?
A car travels 80 miles on $6 of gasoline. Gas costs $2.50 per gallon. How many kilometers per liter can the car travel? Use conversion factors: 1 gal = 3.79 L, 1 km = 0.62 mi.
A car travels 80 miles on $6 of gasoline. Gas costs $2.50 per gallon. Using conversion factors 1 gal = 3.79 L and 1 km = 0.62 mi, calculate how many kilometers per liter the car can travel.
A car travels 80 miles on $6 of gasoline. Gas costs $2.50 per gallon. Convert this to kilometers per liter. Use conversion factors: 1 km = 0.62 mi and 1 gal = 3.79 L. (Tip: divide dollars by cost per gallon to get gallons.)
