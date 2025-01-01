Unit Analysis

A car travels 80 miles on $6 of gasoline. Gas costs $2.50 per gallon. Convert this to kilometers per liter. Use conversion factors: 1 km = 0.62 mi and 1 gal = 3.79 L. (Tip: divide dollars by cost per gallon to get gallons.)

A $14.2$ B $13.5$ C $15.0$ D $12.8$