Master

Unit Analysis

Master unit analysis with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Unit Analysis

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Convert units using basic fractions like $\frac{12\text{ in}}{1\text{ ft}}$
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

If a desk is $4\frac{1}{2}$ feet long, what is its length in inches?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A car travels 80 miles on $6 of gasoline. Gas costs $2.50 per gallon. How many kilometers per liter can the car travel? Use conversion factors: 1 gal = 3.79 L, 1 km = 0.62 mi.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

A car travels 80 miles on $6 of gasoline. Gas costs $2.50 per gallon. Convert this to kilometers per liter. Use conversion factors: 1 km = 0.62 mi and 1 gal = 3.79 L. (Tip: divide dollars by cost per gallon to get gallons.)

Recap

Watch & Learn

