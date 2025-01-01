Skip to main content
Master

Triangle Proportionality Theorem

Master triangle proportionality theorem with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Triangle Proportionality Theorem

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

When a line is parallel to one side of a $\triangle$, it divides the other two sides proportionally: $\frac{AD}{DB} = \frac{AE}{EC}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If $\overline{DE} \parallel \overline{BC}$ in $\triangle ABC$, and $AD = 3$, $DB = 2$, $AE = 4.5$, find $EC$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A skateboard ramp is in the shape of triangle ABC with BC as the base. A rail DE is drawn parallel to BC, intersecting AB at D and AC at E. If AD = 4 m, DB = 6 m, and AE = 3 m, find the length of EC using $\frac{AD}{DB} = \frac{AE}{EC}$.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Given a $\triangle$ with sides divided by a parallel line, prove the segments are proportional.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If $\overline{XY} \parallel \overline{BC}$ in $\triangle ABC$, and $AX = 5$, $XB = 4$, $AY = 7.5$, find the length of $YC$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.