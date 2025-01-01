Understanding Triangle Proportionality Theorem
When a line is parallel to one side of a $\triangle$, it divides the other two sides proportionally: $\frac{AD}{DB} = \frac{AE}{EC}$.
If $\overline{DE} \parallel \overline{BC}$ in $\triangle ABC$, and $AD = 3$, $DB = 2$, $AE = 4.5$, find $EC$.
Given a $\triangle$ with sides divided by a parallel line, prove the segments are proportional.
If $\overline{XY} \parallel \overline{BC}$ in $\triangle ABC$, and $AX = 5$, $XB = 4$, $AY = 7.5$, find the length of $YC$.
