Triangle Angle Bisector Theorem

In $\triangle ABC$ , the angle bisector of $\angle A$ divides side $BC$ into segments $BD$ and $DC$ . If $AB = 6$ and $AC = 4$ , what is $\frac{BD}{DC}$ ? A $\frac{3}{2}$ B $\frac{2}{3}$ C $\frac{4}{3}$ D $\frac{6}{4}$ (equivalent to $\frac{3}{2}$ )

