Triangle Angle Bisector Theorem

Master triangle angle bisector theorem with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Triangle Angle Bisector Theorem

Simple explanation: The angle bisector divides the opposite side into segments that are proportional to the other two sides.
In $\triangle ABC$, the angle bisector of $\angle A$ divides side $BC$ into segments $BD$ and $DC$. If $AB = 6$ and $AC = 4$, what is $\frac{BD}{DC}$?

A teenager is designing a triangular garden. She wants to divide one side proportionally using an angle bisector. If she knows two sides are 8m and 6m, what should be the ratio in which the bisector divides the third side?
Prove the triangle angle bisector theorem using similar triangles.

Given $\triangle ABC$ with angle bisector $AD$, if $AB = 10$, $AC = 5$, and $BD = 3$, find $DC$.

