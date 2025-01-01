Skip to main content
Bisectors in a Triangle

Learn how to construct and use perpendicular bisectors in triangles to find the circumcenter, along with related properties and problem-solving techniques.

Understanding Bisectors in a Triangle

Beginner Explanation

A perpendicular bisector of a side of a triangle is a line that divides the side into two equal parts and is perpendicular to it. In any triangle, the three perpendicular bisectors intersect at a single point called the circumcenter, which is equidistant from all vertices.
1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Where does the circumcenter of an obtuse triangle lie?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Natha, Hiren and Joe's homes represent three non-collinear points on a coordinate plane. If they want to meet at a common place such that each one will have to travel the same distance from their homes, how will you decide the meeting point?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If $\triangle ABC$ is an isosceles right triangle, where does the circumcenter lie?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

If $\triangle ABC$ is such that $AB = BC$ and $\angle ABC = 90\degree$, what is the circumcenter?

