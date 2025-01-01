Understanding Transformation of Graphs Using Matrices - Translation
Translation shifts every point by adding a fixed vector. For example, translating (x, y) by (a, b) gives $(x + a, y + b)$.
What is the new coordinate of point $(2, -1)$ after translating 5 units left and 2 units up?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are designing a video game where a character needs to move 3 units right and 4 units down. How would you represent this movement using matrices?
Think About This
Translate the triangle with vertices at $(2, -1)$, $(4, 3)$, and $(-3, -2)$ by 5 units left and 2 units up. What are the new coordinates?
If a function $f(x, y)$ is translated by matrix $\begin{bmatrix} -3 \\ 7 \end{bmatrix}$, what is the new position of $(6, 2)$?
