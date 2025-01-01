Skip to main content
Master

Transformation of Graphs Using Matrices - Translation

Master transformation of graphs using matrices - translation with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Transformation of Graphs Using Matrices - Translation

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Translation shifts every point by adding a fixed vector. For example, translating (x, y) by (a, b) gives $(x + a, y + b)$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the new coordinate of point $(2, -1)$ after translating 5 units left and 2 units up?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are designing a video game where a character needs to move 3 units right and 4 units down. How would you represent this movement using matrices?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Translate the triangle with vertices at $(2, -1)$, $(4, 3)$, and $(-3, -2)$ by 5 units left and 2 units up. What are the new coordinates?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If a function $f(x, y)$ is translated by matrix $\begin{bmatrix} -3 \\ 7 \end{bmatrix}$, what is the new position of $(6, 2)$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.