Master

Transformation of Graphs Using Matrices - Reflection

Master transformation of graphs using matrices - reflection with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Transformation of Graphs Using Matrices - Reflection

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

A reflection flips an image across a line using matrices like $\begin{bmatrix} 1 & 0 \\ 0 & -1 \end{bmatrix}$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which matrix reflects over the y-axis?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are designing a logo that needs to be symmetric. Given points (1, 2), (3, -1), and (-2, 4), use the reflection matrix $\begin{bmatrix} 1 & 0 \\ 0 & -1 \end{bmatrix}$ to reflect these points accurately over the x-axis.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Explore how the reflection matrix $\begin{bmatrix} 0 & 1 \\ 1 & 0 \end{bmatrix}$ affects the points (1, 2), (0, -3), and (-2, 1).

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Choose the correct matrix for reflecting over the line $y = x$.

Recap

