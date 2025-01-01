Understanding Transformation of Graphs Using Matrices - Reflection
A reflection flips an image across a line using matrices like $\begin{bmatrix} 1 & 0 \\ 0 & -1 \end{bmatrix}$.
Which matrix reflects over the y-axis?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are designing a logo that needs to be symmetric. Given points (1, 2), (3, -1), and (-2, 4), use the reflection matrix $\begin{bmatrix} 1 & 0 \\ 0 & -1 \end{bmatrix}$ to reflect these points accurately over the x-axis.
Think About This
Explore how the reflection matrix $\begin{bmatrix} 0 & 1 \\ 1 & 0 \end{bmatrix}$ affects the points (1, 2), (0, -3), and (-2, 1).
Choose the correct matrix for reflecting over the line $y = x$.
