Surface Area of a Pyramid

The area of a square base is $s^2$ .

Perimeter $p$ of a square base is $4s$ , where $s$ is the side length.

Perimeter $p$ of a triangular base is the sum of its sides.

Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

The formula $L.S.A. = \frac{1}{2}pl$ works because it calculates the sum of the triangular lateral faces.

