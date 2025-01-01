Skip to main content
Surface Area of a Pyramid

Master surface area of a pyramid with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Surface Area of a Pyramid

Beginner Explanation

The lateral surface area (L.S.A.) of a pyramid is calculated as $\frac{1}{2} p l$, where p is the base perimeter and l is the slant height. First find p, then multiply by l, and take half of that.
Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the lateral surface area of a pyramid with an equilateral triangular base with side length 8 inches and a slant height of 5 inches? (No diagram is needed.)

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine building a pyramid-shaped tent with a square base with side length 16 inches and slant height of 17 inches. Calculate the total surface area of the tent.
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Given a pyramid with a non-regular base, determine what additional information is needed to calculate the surface area.

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Find the total surface area of a pyramid with a hexagonal base of perimeter 48 inches and slant height of 9 inches. The base area is 144 square inches. (No net diagram is needed.)

